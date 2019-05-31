Filed Under:Border Patrol, dangerous overcrowding, Department of Homeland Security, DHS, el paso, Inspectors, migrant facility, migrants, overcrowding, Texas News, U.S.-Mexico Border


EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An inspection at an El Paso Border Patrol station where detained migrants are held found in May, there were 900 people crammed into the 125-person facility at one point.

The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security found “dangerous overcrowding.”

Most of the detainees were held past the maximum allowed 72-hour period.

Inspectors found migrants held in standing-room only spaces for days and some standing on toilets.

An unprecedented number of families with children have arrived at the border this year.

Border Patrol Says Group Of 1,000+ Migrants Crossing Into El Paso Is Largest They’ve Ever Encountered

The government built a temporary tent in El Paso and plans to open a bigger facility within 18 months.

Migrants walk while being detained by U.S. Border Patrol, after crossing to the U.S. side of the U.S.-Mexico border barrier, on May 19, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

