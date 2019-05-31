Comments
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An inspection at an El Paso Border Patrol station where detained migrants are held found in May, there were 900 people crammed into the 125-person facility at one point.
The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security found “dangerous overcrowding.”
Most of the detainees were held past the maximum allowed 72-hour period.
Inspectors found migrants held in standing-room only spaces for days and some standing on toilets.
An unprecedented number of families with children have arrived at the border this year.
The government built a temporary tent in El Paso and plans to open a bigger facility within 18 months.
