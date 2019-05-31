Filed Under:Breakfast, DFW News, dinner, eating, Family, Food Recall, Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage, Johnsonville, lunch


(CBSDFW.COM) – Johnsonville is recalling ready-to-eat Jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage items packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019.

The sausage may be contaminated with hard green plastic, according to the USDA.

(credit: Johnsonville, LLC.)

The following products are subject to recall: 4-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.

The product should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Click here for more information.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s