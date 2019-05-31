Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Johnsonville is recalling ready-to-eat Jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage items packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019.
The sausage may be contaminated with hard green plastic, according to the USDA.
The following products are subject to recall: 4-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.
The product should be thrown away or returned to the store.
