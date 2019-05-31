DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Domingo Garcia, the President of LULAC, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights group, rejected President Donald Trump’s latest plan to stop the flow of migrants into the U.S.
“Trump is playing Mexico like a political piñata,” said Garcia.
The president plans to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods starting June 10.
And unless Mexico acts, President Trump says tariffs will continue to rise all the way up to 25% on October 1.
“It’s the Americans who are going to pay the guacamole tax, the car tax, the tomato tax,” said Garcia.
“It’s getting worse and worse every single day,” said conservative North Texas businessman Paul Chabot.
Chabot’s company helps move families from Democratic states to Republican states.
He agrees with President Trump.
The White House says this month will surpass the record 109,000 people who crossed the border illegally last month.
“The Mexican government should know this is a major issue for our country and if they want to be partners with us, they need to take action,” said Chabot.
Governor Abbott says he shares President Trump’s deep frustration with Congress’ inaction to fix the problem, but said,”I’ve previously stated my opposition to tariffs due to the harm it would inflict on the Texas economy, and I remain opposed today. Now, Congress must do its job and start passing laws to fix our broke immigration system.”
Well, I’m glad he came out against the tariffs,” said Garcia. “But look, we need bipartisanship. It’s going to take Democrats and Republicans working together.”
“I look at it as a military veteran, we all sacrifice and right now, we all have to sacrifice so we can strengthen this country,” said Chabot.