Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a ban on red light cameras in Texas into law.
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a ban on red light cameras in Texas into law.
House Bill 1631, which the Texas House and Senate passed in May, was authored by state Rep. Jonathan Strickland of Bedford. The new law will now ban the more than 200 red light cameras in North Texas.
“This has kind of hit a crescendo from the grassroots, left and right,” Stickland told CBS 11 in March. “It’s not really Republican or Democrat. It’s about public safety and protecting people’s rights.”
Cities with these cameras will get to use them until their current contracts expire.
FOR MORE: CBS 11 I-Team Investigates Red Light Cameras In Texas