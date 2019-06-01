Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas saw heavy rain and flooding concerns as storms — some severe — moved through the area on Saturday. Flash flood warnings are in effect for Dallas, Denton and Cooke counties until 8:45 p.m.
High water areas were reported throughout North Texas from Fort Worth to Sanger.
The northbound lanes of I-35 in an area between Sanger and Denton were closed due to flooding on the road. Backups could be seen in both directions in that area.
A viewer shared a video of a Fort Worth officer checking on a vehicle in high water near Vickery Boulevard and I-35W, just south of downtown. There was no one inside the vehicle.
Hail was also reported in areas throughout North Texas. CBS 11’s Doug Dunbar captured video of dime-sized hail falling in Mesquite.
The storms are dampening Saturday evening plans as heavy rain continues to move slowly out of North Texas.
This story will be updated. For more, go to cbsdfw.com/weather.