DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Northwest Dallas Friday evening, and authorities are searching for the suspect, police say.
According to police, a man between 25 and 30 years old was walking in the middle of the road in the 11100 block of Dennis Road at around 9:20 p.m.
Police say the victim was hit by a white Chevy Tahoe from behind. The suspect vehicle didn’t stop and continued southbound on the road.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police are looking for the suspect and do not have any descriptions available at this time.