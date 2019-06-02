COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Being the son of a former pitcher who won a World Series and played for the Texas Rangers during a 16-year major league career would be a lot of pressure for some.

But not for Bobby Witt Jr.

The standout shortstop for Colleyville Heritage High School is expected to be picked within the top two spots of Monday’s MLB Draft. It’s thanks to a father who’s been there and done that.

Bobby Witt Sr. was taken third overall in the 1985 draft by the Rangers. He won a World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 in his last season in the majors.

Witt Jr. is taking advice from his father as he looks to make it in the majors.

“Go out there, work hard, stay humble, always try to get better,” Witt Jr. said. “He’s always been hard on me… he’s like that role model for me.”

Witt Jr. is well on his way to becoming a stud in the MLB as he helped lead his team to its first-ever state tournament on Saturday.

“He has a goal in his mind of what he wants to do… it’s not just make it to the big leagues. He wants to be one of the guys in the big leagues that people talk about,” Witt Sr. said.

If things go as planned, it would be the seventh time a father and son were taken in the first round of the MLB Draft. It would also be the first since the combo of Delino DeShields, who was drafted in 1987, and Delino DeShields Jr., who’s now with the Rangers, in 2010.

“He’s a normal kid with extraordinary talent. He’s an awesome kid and very deserving of everything he gets,” coach Alan McDougal said.

Day 1 of the MLB Draft starts Monday at 6 p.m. CT.