(CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not just you. There appears to be a server outage of Google Cloud services that’s affecting applications like YouTube, Snapchat and Gmail in parts of the U.S.

Google is aware of the issue and has been providing updates on it’s Google Cloud status dashboard. The latest update was at 2:59 p.m. CT, which said the issue is related to a larger network issue.

“We are investigating an issue with Google Compute Engine,” the company said.

Many on social media have voiced their frustrations as the outage is affecting numerous services that rely on Google Cloud. It appears the East Coast is affected the most, but the issue has been reported throughout the U.S.

This story will be updated as Google provides information on the outage.

