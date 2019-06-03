Filed Under:a window, DFW News, graffiti, Grapevine High School, Grapevine Police, Parking Lot, sidewalk, spray paint

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police are investigating approximately $1,200 in graffiti damage at Grapevine High School.

A school employee says the damage happened between 10 p.m. June 1 and 3:00 a.m. June 2.

Words and drawings were spray-painted on multiple walls, the sidewalk, a window, parking lot, and fence on school property.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects on video, and detectives are currently analyzing the footage. The department posted it to their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the vandals is asked to contact Grapevine Police.

Criminal Investigations Division at: 817.410.3200 during regular business hours, or 817.410.8127 a er hours.

