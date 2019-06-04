ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Argyle Eagles (38-1-1) baseball team is flying high as they head to Austin for the state tournament.

The Eagles are defending champs and have only lost won game in the last two years.

All that means is that Argyle has established that they are the team to beat in the Class 4A.

“Every game you have a target on your back.” Argyle Head Baseball Coach Ricky Griffen admitted. “I think that’s helped this team.”

His team hasn’t needed much help in succeeding.

Argyle has won 75 of their last 77 games.

That run includes the 2018 State Championship.

If the Eagles are feeling any pressure as they head down to the State Tournament, they aren’t showing it.

“Facing pressure, for us is kind of like another deal. We look as pressure as a fun thing.” is how shortstop Brendon Dixon described it.

As for pitcher Chad Wicker. He says the trip to Austin is simply a business trip.

“We are definitely there for one goal, and that’s to win.”

Argyle faces La Vernia (28-11) in the Class 4A Semifinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on the UT Austin campus on Wednesday.

The winner of that game advances to the Class 4A Championship game on Thursday night.