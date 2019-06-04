DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Methodist Dallas Medical Center has installed drug “take back” boxes as part of an effort to battle opioid addiction.
Methodist Health System said Tuesday the hospital is the first large hospital in North Texas to do so.
The hospital has two secure boxes, one located in the emergency room and one in the retail pharmacy in the main lobby.
The box in the ER is available for drop-offs 24 hours a day.
“This is a free program for consumers,” said Jon Albrecht, Vice President of Pharmacy Services, Methodist Health System.
“With national concerns regarding the opiate crisis and the potential for harm or overdose from other medications, Methodist feels this is an important resource for our community.”
Most retail pharmacies charge consumers to properly dispose of medications, Methodist said in a news release.
During the next few months, Methodist said it plans to install similar boxes at Methodist Charlton, Methodist Mansfield and Methodist Richardson.