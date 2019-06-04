  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees voted 8-0 Tuesday night to terminate the contract of teacher Georgia Clark.

Georgia Clark (courtesy: Fort Worth ISD)

FWISD tweeted, Board has voted to terminate contract of teacher Georgia Clark for good cause. Motion made by Trustee Paz. Second by Norman Robbins. Motion passes 8.”

Clark was let go after posting a string of illegal immigration comments to President Donald Trump from a now-deleted Twitter account.

One of the tweets said, “Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico.  Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them.  Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them.”

FWISD teacher Georgia Clark tweet

Clark has the right to appeal to Texas Education Agency Commissioner within the next 15 days.

In a message to parents last week, FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner said, “There has been much talk in the news and on the Internet about the use of social media by our staff. Our mission is to prepare ALL students for success in college, career and community leadership. Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the District is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect.”

