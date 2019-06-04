By Alanna Autler | CBS 11 NEWS
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott said he can extend the life of the state board that regulates plumbers.

In a Tweet Tuesday morning, Abbott wrote, “TEXAS PLUMBERS: We’ve got this. The Legislature has given the Governor many tools in my toolbox to extend the State Board of Plumbing Examiners for two years without needing to call a special session. We will let you know very soon. Don’t worry. #txlege”

Last week, state lawmakers moved to shutter the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners by September 1, 2019.

