McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Forget the “Boys of Summer.”  In McKinney, it’s all about the Boyd of summer.

That’s because the McKinney Boyd Broncos baseball team is making its first appearance in the state tournament.

The team certainly knows how to handle pressure. Boyd is 8-and-0 in elimination games in the postseason.

McKinney Boyd Broncos baseball (Dandy Killeen – CBS 11)

It’s an experience that the Broncos think gives them an advantage at the state tournament in Austin

“I think it’s going to be crucial because every game this week is an elimination game.” is how Boyd pitcher Chad Brown sees it. “Other teams are used to being the favorites, and we are going to come in, knowing what it’s like to face elimination, and battle harder.”

McKinney Boyd faces Fort Bend Ridge Point in the Class 6A Semifinals on Friday in Austin. The winner advances to Saturday’s Class 6A Final.

The Broncos are two wins away from bringing home the title.

“It would be so fun!” Boyd first baseman Beau Brewer said with a laugh. “It would be surreal. Unbelievable to think about doing.”

The Broncos hope to start the summer by accomplishing the unthinkable.

