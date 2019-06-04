Filed Under:Art, Bishop Arts, DFW News, inspiration, John Bramblitt, Mural, Muralist, Muse, Paint

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An artist before losing his sight, John Bramblitt didn’t let blindness prevent him from creating art.

Bramblitt suffered an epileptic seizure in college that extinguished his ability to see.

Painting helped him overcome his depression, bringing light into an otherwise dark reality.

John Bramblitt’s mural in Bishop Arts District (CBS 11)

A couple years ago Bramblitt tried his first mural on a wall instead of canvas; enjoying the challenge.

Now on his third and largest mural, the painter is taking his artwork high than ever before.

Look for his colorful mural on a four-story building in Bishop Arts.

