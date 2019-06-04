  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dwight Smith Jr. hit a a three-run home run in the first inning off of Drew Smyly and the Baltimore Orioles were off and running.

Or so it seemed for the first eight innings.

The Rangers trailed 12-5 heading into the bottom of the 9th inning at Globe Life Park, when they rallied for six runs.

With the loss, the Rangers fall to 30-28.  The Orioles, who have the worst record in baseball, move to 19-41.

The Orioles committed four errors in the game.

Dwight Smith Jr. #35 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a three run home run in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 4, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

