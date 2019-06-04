Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dwight Smith Jr. hit a a three-run home run in the first inning off of Drew Smyly and the Baltimore Orioles were off and running.
Or so it seemed for the first eight innings.
The Rangers trailed 12-5 heading into the bottom of the 9th inning at Globe Life Park, when they rallied for six runs.
With the loss, the Rangers fall to 30-28. The Orioles, who have the worst record in baseball, move to 19-41.
The Orioles committed four errors in the game.
Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.