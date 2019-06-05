ROBSTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Six migrants from El Salvador were killed and five others were critically injured when an SUV that earlier fled police crashed into a drainage ditch, authorities say.
Nueces County sheriff’s Capt. Daniel Lorberau says police in Robstown, about 20 miles west of Corpus Christi, pursued the SUV late Tuesday but then stopped the chase because of rain and wet roads.
Two injured people found walking along a road early Wednesday told authorities of the wreck.
Lorberau says the SUV was traveling as fast as 50 mph when it crashed and that 14 people total were inside the vehicle.
Several people had to be extricated from the SUV and were taken to hospitals. In addition to the dead and critically injured, three others suffered lesser injuries.
Police say the migrants were from El Salvador. No other details were immediately available.
