DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have been wounded after their house and car were hit in a drive-by shooting in East Oak Cliff.

Dallas police got the call just before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Modree Avenue near Bonnie View Road.

When they arrived, officers found a man and woman inside the house who were hit by gunfire.

They were taken to Baylor Hospital, and police say they should recover.

Investigators said a suspect or suspects opened fire multiple times.

No word on who they might be looking for. Crime scene detectives were called out.

 

