DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have been wounded after their house and car were hit in a drive-by shooting in East Oak Cliff.
Dallas police got the call just before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Modree Avenue near Bonnie View Road.
When they arrived, officers found a man and woman inside the house who were hit by gunfire.
They were taken to Baylor Hospital, and police say they should recover.
Investigators said a suspect or suspects opened fire multiple times.
No word on who they might be looking for. Crime scene detectives were called out.