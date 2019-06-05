WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An eviction order from the Collin County Constable’s Office quickly turned into a standoff at a home in Plano on Monday, authorities said.

Authorities said officers were serving the eviction at a home on Janwood Drive when Jay Cooper and other occupants refused to leave. They soon barricaded themselves inside the home.

According to authorities, the situation “turned the already dangerous civil eviction into a rapidly developing criminal matter.”

During the standoff, two women, one of them Teresa Cooper, left the home but Jay Cooper still refused to leave.

Authorities said officers eventually left the scene and halted the eviction due to safety concerns and Jay Cooper’s history.

Criminal charges for interference with public duties are expected to be filed against Jay and Teresa Cooper

