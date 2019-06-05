WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A missing Fort Worth hiker is the focus of a search in Arkansas.

Joshua McClatchy, 37, was last seen Saturday on the Buckeye Trail in the Caney Creek Wilderness Area southeast of Mena.

The Caney Creek Wilderness area is a remote and rugged mountainous area with numerous hiking trails.

Polk County Sheriff D. Scott Sawyer said McClatchy called his family and told them he was lost.

Joshua McClatchy, 37, was last seen on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (courtesy: Miranda Balduf via Facebook)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service sent a team in on the Buckeye Trail but were unable to find him. Searchers did find McClatchy’s car at the Buckeye Trailhead.

“We will do whatever it takes to find Mr. McClatchy and get him home to his family. We will continue searching and we will find him. The area we are searching today is extremely tough to negotiate. It’s rocky, it’s steep, and it’s thick,” said Sheriff Sawyer.

On Sunday, teams from the Sheriff’s Office, Forest Service, OEM, Arkansas Game & Fish, and the Mena Fire Department conducted a more extensive search of the Buckeye and Caney Creek trails.

Still no McClatchy.

Thus, teams returned on Monday and an aerial search was also conducted.

Additionally, more searchers from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game & Fish, U.S. Forest Service, and Arkansas State Parks were brought in to replace fatigued volunteers on Tuesday morning as the search continued. Sheriff Sawyer stated that the focus of Tuesday’s search was Short Creek, an area just north of the Buckeye Trail.

Sheriff Sawyer said that while lost hikers are common in the area, most are located within a few hours.

 

 

