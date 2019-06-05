NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, and nearly 14 million will have the disease by 2050.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
Additionally, CBS 11 News spoke to Dr. Jennifer T. Arnouville who explained why Alzheimer’s is on the rise and what you can do to stop it.
The Alzheimer’s Association: every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association is working to change that. #TheLongestDay
Living With Alzheimer’s: Husband and wife team Roger and Mary Jane Ashton, share the daily obstacles that life with Alzheimer’s presents.
A Daughter’s Guide to Alzheimer’s: Local Author Robin Gail, joins us to discuss her book “Dementia or Alzheimer’s: A Daughter’s Guide to Home Care from the Early Signs and Onset of Dementia through the Various Alzheimer Stages.”