DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a man who ended an argument by taking out a gun and shooting another man in the leg.
It happened Wednesday morning in the 12600 block of E. Northwest Highway.
The victim told police that he was involved in a verbal altercation with a known suspect about prior business. The victim took off running and while he was running the suspect fired several rounds at the victim striking him one time in the leg.
The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
