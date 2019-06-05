WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bullets, Dallas Shooting, DFW News, Guns, hospital, Northwest Highway, victim, Violence

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a man who ended an argument by taking out a gun and shooting another man in the leg.

It happened Wednesday morning in the 12600 block of E. Northwest Highway.

The victim told police that he was involved in a verbal altercation with a known suspect about prior business. The victim took off running and while he was running the suspect fired several rounds at the victim striking him one time in the leg.

The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Comments
  1. North Texas Lake Front Homes says:
    June 5, 2019 at 11:00 am

    Is there no description?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s