DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old Malik Tyler.
He was killed off Bruton Road in the Pleasant Grove area Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. while walking home from a store.
Police tell CBS 11 they are still looking for more suspects involved in the deadly shooting.
They have not yet identified the suspect in custody.
Police said Tyler was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of other people shooting at each other from two vehicles on Bruton Road at St. Augustine Drive.
“We are very, very angry about the level of violence we are seeing in our city,” said Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall at the crime scene Tuesday night. “We’ve lost one of our youth to violence that is not necessary in our city.”
The chief said Tyler in no way involved in any illegal activities.
