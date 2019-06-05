PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM) – The dramatic helicopter rescue of a 75-year-old hiker in Phoenix was caught on video as the basket she was in spun out of control.
The Phoenix Fire Department rescued the hiker from Piestewa Park Tuesday morning by airlifting her to a hospital. However, the rescue didn’t go as planned, according to officials.
“We were doing a rescue, a hoist rescue, we do a lot of them, it was a normal rescue. Sometimes when we bring the helicopter up from the ground, it will start to spin, so we have a line attached to the basket to help prevent that. Today, it didn’t,” lead pilot Paul Apolinar said. “The basket started to spin. It’s something that is a known phenomenon in the hoist rescue industry.
The woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries she suffered from her hike, and officials said she didn’t have any ill effects from the rescue.