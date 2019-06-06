GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police arrested 26-year-old Jimmy Carlos So for the murder of Joshua Bo Dennis on March 25, 2017.
Garland officers found the 29-year-old unconscious and bleeding in the 300 block of West Carolyn Drive. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined Dennis died from being stabbed. Garland Forensics Investigators retrieved DNA from blood found at the scene that did not belong to Dennis. The DNA was sent to a laboratory to be analyzed.
On June 4, 2019, detectives received notice from the FBI’s DNA database known as CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) identifying the DNA of Jimmy So being found at the scene of the murder.
After further investigation a murder warrant was obtained and So was arrested on June 5.
He’s currently in the Garland jail charged with murder.
Bond was been set at $500,000.