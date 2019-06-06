FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder suspect was almost shot by another man as police tried to arrest him in the front yard of a home Wednesday.
It happened in the 2800 block of Burchill Road.
As officers approached to take murder suspect Martin Wilson, 30, into custody, a car drove into the responding officers’ path and began firing a weapon at Wilson.
Task Force officers were able to apprehend the shooter, James Wilson, 36, and take him into custody. At the same time officers were dealing with James Wilson, Martin Wilson ran toward the backyard of the residence. Officers conducting perimeter security at the back of the residence heard the gunshots and immediately intercepted Martin Wilson as he was running toward them with what appeared to be a weapon.
A Fort Worth Officer fired at Martin Wilson; however, Martin Wilson was not hit by the rounds. Wilson was then taken into custody without any injuries. Martin Wilson admitted to officers that he initially held his cellphone like a weapon in order to deceive the other persons he saw shooting at him.
No officers or citizens were injured during this incident.
Fort Worth Police Major Case detectives are leading an investigation and will be analyzing all available evidence.
The officer who fired his weapon has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for nine years and was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure on every critical police Incident.