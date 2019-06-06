DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Accused mastermind in the killing of Kendra Hatcher, Brenda Delgado’s words may come back to haunt her.

Jurors saw more of her interview with police two days after Hatcher’s murder. She told detectives during the interrogation she had no motive for murder and insisted she knew nothing about Hatcher even after a homicide detective told her he found photos of the Dallas dentist on her phone.

“All of this is revolving around you,” a detective is seen telling her. “This whole thing was all over something you couldn’t have.”

Delgado’s response: “I’m telling you there’s no plan. There’s nothing… there’s nothing bad.”

She was questioned for hours after Hatcher was gunned down in the parking garage of her uptown apartment building.

“I have no motives since it started,” Delgado told police.

“So why do you want his girlfriend dead?” asked the detective.

“I don’t, I don’t even know who he was seeing,” she told them.

Two people who prosecutors said were hired by Delgado shot the Dallas dentist and robbed her to make it look like a random violent crime.

Prosecutors said that was actually a cover for a murder for hire plot because Delgado wanted her ex-boyfriend back who was in a new relationship with Hatcher.

The prosecution rested its case by late Thursday morning.