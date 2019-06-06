  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:chase, dallas police, DFW New, evading arrest, Mesquite Police, Military Parkway, Stolen Vehicle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A chase involving a stolen vehicle that started in Mesquite ended after the suspect crashed in front of a business in Dallas early Thursday morning, police say.

According to police, a Mesquite officer tried to pull over a pickup truck with two people inside near Peachtree and Picadilly when the chase began. The pickup was reported stolen out of Irving.

Police say the chase lasted about 11 minutes and ended when the pickup lost control going down a hill and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in front of a business in the 5200 block of Military Parkway in Dallas.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was arrested at the scene for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. The passenger was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s