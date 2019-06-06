DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A chase involving a stolen vehicle that started in Mesquite ended after the suspect crashed in front of a business in Dallas early Thursday morning, police say.
According to police, a Mesquite officer tried to pull over a pickup truck with two people inside near Peachtree and Picadilly when the chase began. The pickup was reported stolen out of Irving.
Police say the chase lasted about 11 minutes and ended when the pickup lost control going down a hill and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in front of a business in the 5200 block of Military Parkway in Dallas.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was arrested at the scene for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. The passenger was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.