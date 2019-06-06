NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wise County was preparing for road closures Thursday night after gates were opened to release more water from Lake Bridgeport.
Roads along the West Fork of the Trinity River including FM 730, Van Meter and Bobo’s Crossing were expected to flood.
Gauges upstream showed water levels were continuing to rise, meaning the release could continue for several days.
While no rain was falling over the lake, the Tarrant Regional Water District reported rain to the north and west was draining into the watershed, forcing river and lake levels higher.
The affected roads flood often enough the county has installed gates along many of them, and will also dump loads of gravel to prevent drivers from trying to cross flood waters.
Still, officials warned Thursday that driving around gates has been enough of a problem this spring, that drivers risked being arrested if caught, due to the resources required to rescue people unable to make it across.