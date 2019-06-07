Filed Under:DFW News, Dickey Road, Grand Prairie Police, officer crash, PGBT, President George Bush Turnpike

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie officer was involved in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike Friday morning, police say. The extent of the officer’s injuries is currently unknown.

All northbound lanes of the road are shut down near Dickey Road as police investigate the crash.

The officer was taken to Medical City Arlington in unknown condition. Police are expected to hold a press conference later in the afternoon.

Arlington police could be seen lined up in front of the hospital where the officer was taken.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

