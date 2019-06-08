(CBSDFW.COM) – This week, two polls on the state of the Democratic presidential primary in Texas came out with two very different results, specifically about former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke.
One survey by Change Polls showed O’Rourke in first place with 27%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 24% and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 13%.
The poll also showed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 12%, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 8%, and former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro with 2%.
In a Texas survey released earlier in the week by Quinnipiac University, Biden led Democrats with 30%, while O’Rourke had 16%. Sanders was right behind with 15%, Warren at 11%, Harris and Castro tied at 4%, and Buttigieg with 3%.
However, the Quinnipiac poll also found — by a 60% to 27% margin — that Democrats and those leaning Democrat prefer O’Rourke to run for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent John Cornyn instead of running for president.
Biden is leading in national polls among Democrats and in the four early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.