PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Well, this is quite the umm… situation.
The historic Texas-shaped pool in Plano has been closed due to feces in the water, officials said Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the pool’s officials said this kind of incident requires 12 hours to clean and restore the water to healthy levels.
“The Texas Pool is temporarily closed due to loose poop in the water. The safety protocol for this fecal incident requires a 12-hour shock with back washing to restore the saltwater to a health Texas Pool blue. So sorry for the inconvenience,” the statement read.
The pool is expected to reopen Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
The pool shaped like the Lone Star State achieved historic status in April after it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The private neighborhood pool opened in 1961, and it’s located at 901 Springbrook Drive.