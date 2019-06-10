FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — American Airlines is pushing back the planned return of its Boeing 737 Max jets until early September, two weeks longer than the airline had previously expected.
American over the weekend removed its 24 Max jets from the flight schedule through Sept. 3.
The plane was grounded around the world since mid-March, after the second of two crashes that killed a combined 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
Boeing has been working to fix the plane’s technical issues ever since they were grounded.
Boeing is updating anti-stall software implicated in the crashes. The aircraft maker hopes to conduct a test flight in the coming weeks to demonstrate the changes for the Federal Aviation Administration.
Airlines have had to scramble to put other aircraft into service while dealing with flight cancellations.
American is canceling about 115 flights a day because of the grounding of its Max jets.
Southwest and United have dropped their Max jets from schedules into early August.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)