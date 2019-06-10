  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A brazen group of thieves has struck at least a dozen Starbucks locations in Arlington, stealing customer’s laptops in broad daylight.

Arlington has recorded eight offenses since January. In each of the cases, multiple suspects enter the location and target Apple MacBook laptops. The suspects will stand nearby customers sitting at the location, reach down and steal the computers and then flee out of the store to an awaiting car.

This surveillance video from February 13, 2019 shows a man grab a women’s laptop and run out the door of Starbucks. (courtesy: Arlington Police Department)

The first suspect is described as a black man, 19-20 years of age, 6’00″ tall, 125 pounds who’s clean shaven. The second suspect is described as a black man, 19-20 years of age, 5’07” tall weighing 125 pounds.

Witnesses have given police several different suspect vehicle descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Wilson at 817.459.6080. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.

List of offenses:

January 30 1390 S. Cooper St. 7:39 p.m. MacBook Pro
February 13 1225 W. Bardin Rd. 5:15 p.m. MacBook
February 13 1110 N. Fielder Rd. 2:30 p.m. MacBook Pro
February 15 315 Westchase Dr. 2:04 p.m. Unknown
February 18 3036 Mockingbird Ln. 6:25 p.m. MacBook Pro
March 1 4050 S. Collins St. 6:26 p.m. MacBook Pro
May 6 3036 Mockingbird Ln. 4:10 p.m. MacBook
May 6 3900 Arlington Highlands 7:19 p.m. MacBook Pro
May 13 1225 W. Bardin Rd. 8:45 p.m. MacBook Pro
May 25 3900 Arlington Highlands 4:41 p.m. MacBook Pro
May 25 4050 S. Collins Street 5 p.m. MacBook Pro
June 2 1101 Centerville Rd. 6:06 p.m. Macintosh Power Book

 

 

