DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in Sunday’s crane collapse at Elan City Lights Apartments as Kiersten Smith, 29.
According to Dallas Fire Department Public Information Officer, Jason Evans, Smith was located in the area of the building that received the greatest impact.
Smith’s older sister, Toni Smith, posted a tribute to her on Facebook Monday.
She said Kiersten had a lot of great things happening in her life when it ended so tragically and abruptly.
She said, “My younger sister, Kiersten went to be with the Lord on June 9th, 2019.😇 The cause was an unexpected accident that my family and I prefer not to discuss at this time. What gives me peace is that I know she was HAPPY. She was in love with a great guy, soon to start a new job, and had so many other wonderful things to look forward to. She was taken from this earth WAY TOO SOON. She was my best friend and this hurts so much right now. My baby sister…I will miss you terribly. Your big beautiful smile, your random singing and dancing, your advice, and your unbelievably big heart. I love you SO MUCH. Later KiKi…”