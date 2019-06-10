



The day after a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights Apartment building following a storm with winds higher than 70 miles per hour, people who live there were allowed back inside briefly, with a police escort.

They were able to gather some of their belongings for their stay at nearby hotels.

Gissel Marrero was traveling when she received the news. “Text messages and phone calls just on the plane waiting to depart, just getting text messages of cars being smashed,” she said.

Rebecca Sawatzki’s apartment was a total loss.

Now she’s staying with a friend and only has the clothes on her back, cell phone and laptop.

She says the apartment complex has promised to partially reimburse her for food, drinks and other basic necessities.

“I’m very thankful for the people who were in there helping us get apartments, who helped me get a new lease already but it’s a lot to happen in 24 hours. Not how I thought my summer would go,” said Sawatzki.

Dallas Fire-Rescue is working with OSHA and the Biggie Crane Company to determine what course of action will be taken relative to the removal of the crane.

There has been no determination made on exactly when that process will begin, but it is believed that it will span over the course of at least two days.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kiersten Smith was killed when the crane fell on the building for which she was a tenant.

Sunday night, a second patient was discharged from the hospital.

The remaining patients are expected to recover.

A man, 35 and woman, 35 being treated at Baylor Scott and White have been upgraded from critical condition to good condition.

Another man, 23, is a patient is at Parkland Hospital and in serious condition.