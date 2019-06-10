WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers who stopped to help a stalled driver ended up making a drug bust instead in Weatherford Sunday evening.
Officer Kayla Callaway and Officer John Shelley seized 57 pounds of marijuana from a car headed to Fort Worth.
The car was stalled on the south service road in the 800 block of E. Interstate 20.
The driver, Jorge Ramos, from El Paso said he was driving from El Paso to Fort Worth. Officer Shelley had approached Ramos when he saw him walking back toward the car carrying motor oil.
During a consensual search of the vehicle, Officer Callaway discovered 47 bundles of marijuana concealed inside.
The 30-year-old was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, more than 50 pounds less than 2000 pounds, a Second Degree Felony.