THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Sergeant David Fitzpatrick suffered a fatal heart attack after participating in the department’s wellness program on June 7, 2019.
He collapsed after returning to his office after working out. Fitzpatrick was transported to a local hospital where he passed away three days later without having regained consciousness.
Sergeant Fitzpatrick was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and had served with The Colony Police Department for more than 34 years. He is survived by his wife.