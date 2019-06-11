Filed Under:Colony Police Department, DFW News, fatal, Health, heart attack, police officer, Sergeant David Fitzpatrick, wellness

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sergeant David Fitzpatrick suffered a fatal heart attack after participating in the department’s wellness program on June 7, 2019.

Sergeant David Fitzpatrick (credit: The Colony Police Department)

He collapsed after returning to his office after working out. Fitzpatrick was transported to a local hospital where he passed away three days later without having regained consciousness.

Sergeant Fitzpatrick was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and had served with The Colony Police Department for more than 34 years. He is survived by his wife.

 

 

