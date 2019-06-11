HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly holding his 40-year-old girlfriend at knife point during an argument.
It happened Friday in the 3300 block of Quail Ridge Ct. around 11:30 a.m.
Joshua Lee Byrd was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and possession of marijuana.
The victim wasn’t seriously hurt during the incident.
A search warrant was executed by Hood County Sheriff’s Office Investigators on the home and Shawna Larue Cogburn, 22, was found to be in possession of multiple pieces of identifying information and under a gram of meth. Cogburn was arrested and charged with fraudulent possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
The case is still under investigation and charges are pending on a third person involved in this case.
Byrd and Cogburn are in jail.