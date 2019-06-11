Filed Under:Community Park, DFW News, Fort Worth, fort worth city council, losing money, Sycamore Creek Golf Course

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth may have one less golf course soon.

The Fort Worth City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on whether or not to close Sycamore Creek Golf Course by September 30.

Sycamore Creek Golf Course (courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

According to a resolution being considered at the meeting, the golf course has lost money each of the last 25 years.

The 66-acre piece of land in southeast Fort Worth would be transformed into a community park.

The original Sycamore Creek Golf Course was built in 1932, according to the city of Fort Worth’s website.

 

