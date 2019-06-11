Comments
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police said Tuesday night they’ve identified one of two suspects wanted for capital murder of a convenience store clerk on Saturday, May 22.
Luis Alejandro Espinoza, 18, is one of the two men police said robbed a convenience store in the 4400 block of West Walnut around 11:30 p.m. that night.
When officers arrived, they found Heng Lam, 30, shot. He later died of his injuries at the hospital.
Investigators were able to obtain security video showing two men entering the store with handguns drawn, demanding money from two clerks.
Espinoza is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Espinoza can call 911 or the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at: 972-272- TIPS (8477), or by clicking here.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Garland Crimes Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.