DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A loud noise awoke a Dallas couple to the sight of a naked man rummaging through a bookshelf in their room.
Lying next to his wife, Trent Tate asked the nude intruder what he was doing.
“If you move, I’ll kill you,” was the response.
Trent Tate grabbed the man, identified as Oscar Martinez Gomez and wrestled him to the ground while his wife called police.
The 23-year-old was arrested on a charge of burglary of a habitation and remains in the Dallas County Jail on $5,000 bail, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. He also faces an immigration hold.
Gomez entered the apartment through an unlocked bedroom window, according to the arrest affidavit. Police found scissors outside of the open window.