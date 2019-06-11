  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Powerful storms that blew through North Texas not only caused a deadly crane collapse in Dallas, but downed power lines that to date still have thousands of people in the dark.

As it stands, residents could have to wait nearly a week before their power is restored.

Officials with Oncor say it could be Friday before everyone’s electricity is back on.

As of Tuesday morning, more than half of the outages have been restored with more than 111,000 people affected.

Winds exceeding 70 miles per hour in some areas knocked out power to nearly 350,000 homes and businesses Sunday afternoon.

Oncor says hundreds of crews are working around-the-clock to get things back to normal.

During an extended outage, customers are being advised to have a backup plan, and a place to stay while restorations are ongoing.

Customers are being asked to be patient, vigilant, and mindful of loved ones and neighbors who may be impacted by the power outages.

