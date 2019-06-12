Comments
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Euless Police officers ended up in the hospital on Wednesday after a traffic stop got physical.
Police said around 5:20 p.m. a Euless Patrol Officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation.
The driver failed to yield and continued a short distance before stopping in the 100 Block E. Denton Dr.
The man got out of the vehicle, did not comply with officer commands and a physical struggle ensued, police said.
The man then ran off but was caught by responding officers not far away.
Two Euless officers were taken to Baylor Grapevine hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was also injured with non-life threatening injuries and taken to a hospital as well.