DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An armed man who acted like he was going to order a pizza, pulled out a gun and stole money from the cash register instead.
Now Dallas police are asking for help identifying the armed robber.
He robbed the Pizza Hut at the 2200 block of West Illinois Avenue on May 31, then returned and tried to rob it again the next night.
In the first offense, he acted as if he was going to order a pizza and then pulled out a dark gray handgun. The suspect pointed it at the Pizza Hut employee and stated “give me all the money.”
When the employee opened up the register, the robber grabbed the money and then demanded she open up the safe. The employee told the suspect she could not open it up because it was on a time lock. The suspect became very aggravated, put the gun to the employee’s head and then fled the location on foot.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit Detective R. Richeson at (214)671-3602 or email at rhonda.richeson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.