Filed Under:Alexander Phimster Proctor, city council, DFW News, Holmes Firm PC, Robert E. Lee

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Records show a Dallas-based law firm put in the winning bid for a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that once stood in a city park.

City Council documents show the top bid of $1.435 million came from Holmes Firm PC. The firm has not said what it plans to do with the statute and didn’t return requests for comment Wednesday.

The council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to approve the sale to Ronald L. Holmes’ firm.

The council last month designated the 1935 sculpture by Alexander Phimster Proctor as surplus property to be auctioned off. The statue was among several Lee monuments around the U.S. that were removed from public view amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

The council voted earlier in 2019 to sell the 1936 Alexander Phimister Proctor, ”Robert E. Lee and the Confederate Soldier” sculpture at auction for no less than $450,000.

That amount allows the city to recoup the funds spent to take the statue down.

 

 

