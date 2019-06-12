(CBSDFW.COM) – Sonny & Cher were one of the most popular music duos during the 1960’s and early 70’s.

From 1965-1972, they charted 11 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. They had their own primetime TV show on CBS from 1971-1974 and then from 1976-1977. Sonny was Mayor of Palm Springs CA from 1988-1992 and later a U.S. Congressman, elected in 1994. They appeared in motion pictures together, with Cher continuing on later in a solo career. With all of their success, they still only had one #1 hit together (Cher had four #1 hits as a solo artist).

Like Eric Burdon & The Animals, they hit the ground running with “I Got You Babe”. The song was from their debut album “Look At Us”. Written and produced by Sonny Bono, released July 9, 1965 on the Atco label and running 3:11, the lyrics go like this:

They say we’re young and we don’t know

We won’t find out until we grow

Well I don’t know if all that’s true

‘Cause you got me, and baby I got you

Babe

I got you babe

I got you babe

They say our love won’t pay the rent

Before it’s earned, our money’s all been spent

I guess that’s so, we don’t have a plot

But at least I’m sure of all the things we got

Babe

I got you babe

I got you babe

The song stayed at #1 for three weeks in the U.S., sold more than a million copies, and was certified Gold. It was also #1 in Canada, New Zealand, and the UK.

Sonny passed away on January 5, 1998 at age 62 due to a skiing accident.

A great summer song from 1965! Enjoy this clip from the BBC’s longtime show, “Top Of The Pops.”