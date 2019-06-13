  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man who was rescued from a stolen kayak and later escaped from a local hospital two years ago is behind bars.

John Charles Demore Jr., 23, was caught and arrested Sunday in Texas and extradited back to Georgia.

Authorities in Coweta County first attempted to arrest Demore in December 2017, when they saw him driving erratically around a parking lot in a U-Haul truck. Deputies chased down and disabled the truck but Demure fled on foot.

He left behind 10 grams of methamphetamines and a woman whom police arrested for possessing forged ID cards.

Deputies later found Demore in a lake clinging to the side of a kayak and screaming. They took him to the hospital for hypothermia treatment but he escaped three days later.

 

 

