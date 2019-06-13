GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family, friends and colleagues will say their final goodbyes to fallen Grand Prairie officer A.J. Castaneda Thursday morning at his funeral.
Castaneda, 38, died last Friday after he was hit by a vehicle while running traffic enforcement on the President George Bush Turnpike.
The cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation, but authorities said there were no signs of impairment or that Castaneda was struck intentionally.
Castaneda was a five-year veteran of the Grand Prairie Police Department and was also previously with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Coast Guard. He was also the father to an 11-year-old son.
A procession is expected to start at 8 a.m. that will end at The Potter’s House in Dallas where the funeral will occur.
Officials said the procession will pass by the department’s headquarters, “giving A.J. one last drive by the station.”
According to police, the escort will travel from the headquarters at 1525 Arkansas Lane to northbound President George Bush Turnpike and then east on Pioneer Parkway. It will end at 6777 W. Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.
Residents and businesses are invited to safely honor Castaneda as the escort drives by.