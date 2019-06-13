Filed Under:Chad Jones, Constable, DFW News, heart attack, Kaufman County, Kaufman County Constable's Office

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Kaufman County constable died after suffering a heart attack while at work Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson posted on Facebook late Wednesday, saying Constable Chad Jones of Precinct 4 had died.

Chad Jones of Kaufman County Constable Precinct 4 (Credit: Facebook)

“Constable Chad Jones was a professional, hard working, dedicated elected official and cared for this county without pause,” Johnson said. “We ask that you please keep his family, friends and staff in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.”

InForney.com reports Jones was previously with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s