KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Kaufman County constable died after suffering a heart attack while at work Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson posted on Facebook late Wednesday, saying Constable Chad Jones of Precinct 4 had died.
“Constable Chad Jones was a professional, hard working, dedicated elected official and cared for this county without pause,” Johnson said. “We ask that you please keep his family, friends and staff in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.”
InForney.com reports Jones was previously with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.